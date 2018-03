Daniel Spurgeon and Amanda Elliott are pleased to announce their upcoming wedding.

Mr. Spurgeon, a Sabina resident, is employed as a dishwasher at Max & Erma’s restaurant. He is a son of Dave and Robyn Spurgeon, of Sabina.

Ms. Elliott, a Sabina resident, is employed as a cashier at CVS Pharmacy. She is a daughter of Lawrence and Barbara Elliott, also of Sabina.

The wedding is planned for April.