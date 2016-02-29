Appreciating Legion Memorial Squad

The Wilmington Veterans Post 49 Memorial Squad gathered for their annual “Squad” picture and recognition program on Saturday, Feb. 20. This year, however, there was a pleasant prelude to the program and picture — a bountiful buffet, thanks to the generous donations from McCoys Catering Service and Littleton Funeral Home.

The banquet, held at McCoys in Wilmington, was scheduled for 1 p.m., but was delayed for a little while because a number of the members were doing what they do — paying respects and performing military honors for a fallen comrade. In the last 10 years, the Squad has paid tribute to nearly 500 Clinton County veterans, whether or not the veteran was an American Legion member. The Squad tries to assist any family who requests military honors for a veteran being interred in the county.

Squad Commander Charles Lakatos presented plaques to two members, Jim Franks and Earl Maher, recognizing them for their many years of dedicated service. The all-volunteer unit has recently expanded its membership to include members of the Ladies Auxiliary Unit 49 and Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron 49, and has a total membership of more than 30 active members.

In addition to military honors, the Post 49 Memorial Squad participates in most of the parades in Wilmington, Sabina, and Port William, especially Memorial Day, Holidazle, WHS Homecoming, Corn Festival, etc., as well as presenting the Colors for many area events.

For more information, contact the post at 937-382-2219.

Pictured are: Back Row, Jim Herdman, Hal Crites, Wayne Davidson, Russell Smith, Mike Sutton, Jerry LeForge, Dave Bowman, Nick Babb, Jim Mason, and Bob Baker; second row, Tom Horney, Richard James, Burt Werner, Cindy Butler, Jim Cook, Charles Perry, Toby Eavers, and Bob Kelley; front row, Squad Commander Charles Lakatos, Earl Maher, and Bob Maher. Squad Commander Charles Lakatos with Earl Maher. With Squad Commander Charles Lakatos is Jim Franks.