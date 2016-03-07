Hurricane storm into Sweet 16

Wilmington earned the school’s first boys basketball district championship since 2009 Saturday with a 63-38 win over Mason in the Div. I title game at Wright State’s Nutter Center. With the win, the Hurricane advanced to the Div. I Cincinnati Regional tournament. First up for the Hurricane in the semifinal game will be Cincinnati Moeller, who defeated WHS 40-31 during the regular season. Moeller and Wilmington will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Xavier University’s Cintas Center. In the district champions photo, from left are: front row, Ciera Stewart, Katie Jordan, Becca Jenkins, Rylee Long, Alex Wright, Layne Griffith, Michael Noszka, Luke Johnson, Cam Griffith, Kiona France, Alexis Carman, Brittany Barnett; middle row, Tony Merritt, Curtis Gauche, Mason McIntosh, Dorian Taylor, Montel Jones, Jermaine Isaac, Ashlynn Hickey, Kalista Adkins; back row, Nathan Barker, Nick Molz, Willie Morris, Matt Smith, David Washington, Jeffery Mansfield, Dylan Beaugard, Alex Miller, Jarron Cumberland, Cameron Stewart, Chris Wolary, Nick Morris, Mike Noszka, Brian Long. For more on the game, see SPORTS, Page 14.

