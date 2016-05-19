Former Sabina police officer arrested

WILMINGTON — A former Sabina police officer was transported from a West Virginia jail and will face charges in Clinton County for alleged theft from the Sabina Police Department and grand theft.

Olin Mills, 43, was indicted recently for theft in office and two counts grand theft, all fourth-degree felonies, according to Clinton County deputy sheriffs. He arrived in Clinton County Thursday afternoon, according to Major Brett Prickett.

Mills will face the theft charges in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas. He was charged in West Virginia with being a fugitive from justice, according to jail personnel at the South Central Regional Jail Center.

A misdemeanor charge of theft against Mills in Clinton County Municipal Court was dismissed last week.

Sabina Police Chief Keynon Young said Mills was employed as an officer in the village into the latter half of 2015 before he abruptly resigned.

Young said the theft in office allegation stems from a random check on program funds under Mills’ control.

“He advised he couldn’t produce it right then,” Young said. “He came back with the money, but it came to light that it wasn’t the same money I gave him originally.”

Since the incident, Young said there have been policy changes to prevent possible theft of police funds.

