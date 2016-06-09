Clinton County Municipal Court sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by the Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the name of the defendant, age, location (if listed), charge disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which handles misdemeanors, traffic cases and some civil cases. Only the criminal misdemeanors are included here.

The following pled guilty or were found guilty of crimes between May 23 through May 27:

• Beau Fisher, 26, of Bowersville, assault and possession of drug abuse instruments, sentenced 210 days jail (30 days suspended), fined $400, assessed $230 court costs, supervised probation, to be held in jail until assessed for treatment then released to probation. A charge of obstruction of official business against Fisher was dismissed.

• Kimberly Gilpen, 36, of Lynchburg, theft, sentenced 180 days jail, fined $50, assessed $115 court costs, pay restitution to and have no contact with victim business, complete theft class and continue counseling, two years unsupervised probation. A charge of receiving stolen property against Gilpen was dismissed.

• Elisha Collett, 21, of Wilmington, possession of drug abuse instrument and disorderly conduct, sentenced 180 days jail, fined $125, assessed $230 court costs, supervised probation. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia against Collett was dismissed.

• Christopher Robinson, 28, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced 90 days jail, fined $300, assessed $115 court costs, supervised probation with assessment, pay $19.96 restitution to victim business, no contact with victim business, complete 40 hours of community service. If compliant, the court will suspend $200 of Robinson’s fine.

• Anthony Cockrell, 32, of Inez, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $115 court costs.

• Levi Hollingsworth, 27, of Wilmington, resisting arrest and obstruction of official business, sentenced 90 days jail, fined $750, assessed $115 court costs.

• Cody Metcalfe, 20, of Bellbrook, possession of marijuana, fined $100, assessed $115 court costs.

• Matthew Long, 37, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $115 court costs.

• Jason Fugate, 37, of Midland, possession of drug abuse instrument, sentenced 90 days jail (77 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $115 court costs, supervised probation. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia against Fugate was dismissed.

• Kearra Redmon, 21, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $115 court costs. A charge of possessing marijuana against Redmond was dismissed.

• James Heard, 65, of Wilmington, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fined $1,000, assessed $115 court costs.

• Anthony Camp, 54, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $115 court costs.

• Brenton Carter, 30, of Bloomington, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, fined $210, assessed $230 court costs.

• Aaron Cody Jr., 30, of Wilmington, resisting arrest and obstruction of official business, sentenced 5 days jail, fined $100, assessed $115 court costs.

• Austin Gillman, 18, of Xenia, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $115 court costs.

• Jerrime Furguson, 42, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $55, assessed $115 court costs.

• Teddie Burchett, 55, of Blanchester, possession of marijuana, fined $100, assessed $115 court costs.

The following had charges against them dismissed:

• James Newland Jr., 39, falsification; charge dismissed.

• James Carver, 37, of Sabina, intimidating a witness; charge dismissed.

In other Clinton County Municipal Court news:

• David Willis Jr., 45, of Sabina, charged with alleged assault and failure to comply, was bound over to the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas. Bond was set at $10,000.

Reach Nathan Kraatz at 937-382-2574, ext. 2510 or on Twitter @NathanKraatz.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/06/web1_Court-News_cmyk-1.jpg