WPD sets National Night Out

WILMINGTON — Wilmington residents are invited to come to J. W. Denver Williams Park for food, games, music and family fun Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. to join forces with communities nationwide for the annual National Night Out” crime and drug prevention event.

National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the City of Wilmington Police Department, will involve more than 16,728 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all, about 38.3 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” NNO 2016 corporate sponsors are ADT, Nextdoor.com and Associa.

National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and, send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

The Wilmington Area Ministerial Association has partnered with the Wilmington Police Department to sponsor this event. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department as well as the Wilmington Fire Department will be on hand for this event.

Come on out for fun and food — and meet K9 Karson — at the park Tuesday evening, Aug. 2.

