Felony drug charges for Blan man

BLANCHESTER — Two former Blanchester residents have been charged as the result of a narcotics investigation that began in November.

At around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 28 officers responded to a traffic crash in the 200 block of W. Fancy Street where a car had run off the road.

According to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, both adult occupants of the car were found to have overdosed on illegal narcotics with a toddler in the car. While officers were at the scene of that crash, an ambulance was called to a home down the block, 115 W. Fancy Street, where a woman had overdosed, Reinbolt said.

“All three people survived and an investigation was opened into the source of the illegal narcotics,” Reinbolt said. “The investigation was completed in the spring and was forwarded to Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer for his review. The case was presented to the Clinton County grand jury by Moyer’s office last week.”

Reinbolt said the grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Matthew Hudnell, 35, with trafficking in drugs and corrupting another with drugs, both felony offenses. Hudnell’s last known address was the Clinton County Jail.

In addition, Reinbolt said the police department has filed a misdemeanor charge of permitting drug abuse against Deborah Mitchell, formerly of 115 W. Fancy Street, Blanchester, for permitting the use of illegal narcotics inside her home on Nov. 28, 2015. Mitchell’s whereabouts are unknown, and a warrant has been obtained for her arrest.

Hudnell, who Reinbolt said has an extensive criminal record, will answer the charges in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas.

He added that Mitchell, whose criminal record includes convictions for theft and passing bad checks, will answer her charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

