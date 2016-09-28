Leadership Clinton kicks off 30th year

A new year has begun as the Clinton County Leadership Institute kicked off its 30th anniversary recently with nine new class members. The class began the Leadership Clinton program year with an opening retreat at the Holiday Inn Express in Wilmington on Aug. 26-27.

Each year the Clinton County Leadership Institute brings together a talented group of leaders that works or lives in Clinton County to learn leadership principals, build lasting personal and business relationships and creates a project that will have a positive and ideally, long lasting impact on the Clinton County Community.

The 2016-17 class members are Bret Fox, Custom Molded Products; Brian Hickam, Wilmington College; Howard Laudermilk, Frontier; Latasha Ruddle, Cape May Retirement Village; Joshua Sams, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office; Tyler Schrock, First State Bank; Dawn Shumaker, CMH Regional Hospital; Jamie Simmons, Southern State Community College; and Deanne Thatcher, CMH Regional Hospital.

Opening retreat for the nine-month program, which includes a day-long class per month, the class had the opportunity to hear from several speakers. They included past program alumni, community leaders and CCLI board members. The Leadership retreat focused on the the Five Practices of Exemplary Leadership and was facilitated by Lisa Nack of Pathway Guidance.

Formed in 1986, The Clinton County Leadership Institute is currently governed by a 12-member community board. Throughout the last 30 years, the Institute’s leadership program has developed a body of civic-oriented leaders that “help create a positive future for Clinton County” by engaging in community education and class projects, many still in existence today. CCLI also sponsors a Youth Collaborative program for students from all high schools in Clinton County including students from public, Christian and home schooled students.

The Leadership Clinton class for 2016-17. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/09/web1_Leadership-Clinton-1.jpg The Leadership Clinton class for 2016-17. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2016/09/web1_LC30-opening-retreat-class-picture-.jpg Courtesy photo