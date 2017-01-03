Clinton County divorces, dissolutions in November

WILMINGTON — In local domestic-relations cases, the following people were granted divorces or dissolutions in November.

• Kaleb J. Rosselott of Wilmington and Sierra C. Bauer of Sandusky, Ohio.

• Damon Hines of Sabina and Nicole Hines of Martinsville.

• Tracy Titcombe and Guy Titcombe, both of Wilmington.

• Beverly S. Austin-Shanklin of Blanchester and Robbin W. Shanklin of Morrow.

• Zachary J. King and Shelby L. King, both of Wilmington.

• Cheryl L. Schweitzer and Thomas D. Schweitzer, both of Wilmington.

• Kayla J.F. Carlson of Sabina and Kenneth L. Carlson, both of Sabina.

• Lesley Erin Braennstroem and Niklas Hans Holm Braennstroem, both of Clarksville.

• Sara Elizabeth Kohl of Hillsboro and Matthew Thomas Kohl of Clarksville.

• Bracken R. Landacre of Morrow and Kathleen M. Landacre of South Lebanon.

• Louis M. Jordan of Wilmington and Patricia L. Jordan of Midland.

• Janelle A. Woodruff and Dustin M. Woodruff, both of Wilmington.

• Brittany (aka Totten) Christian and Andrew Totten, both of Wilmington.

• Beverly Haynes of Midland and Edward L. Haynes Sr. of Martinsville.

• Amy M. Ostrander of Epworth, Iowa and Mark A. Ostrander of Northridge, California.

• Barry Powell of New Vienna and Donna Powell of Wilmington.

• Richard Todd Price of Wilmington and Charity A. Price of Morgantown, Pennsylvania.