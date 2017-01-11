Wind blows in warming weather

WILMINGTON — Winds reached up to 50 mph in Clinton County on a spring-like Tuesday evening, according to Myron Padgett of the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There were several reports of trees down in parts of the county.

Most of this week and through the weekend will remain warmer than normal, according to AccuWeather. Highs are expected in the 50s today, down to 37 on Friday and around 40 Saturday and Sunday, then in the upper 40s Monday.

There’s a chance of precipitation every day except Sunday.

Snowfall for Clinton County through Tuesday, Jan. 10 is just below normal, with 6.1 inches of snow fallen versus a normal of 6.4 inches, according to AccuWeather.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/01/web1_tree2-1-.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal