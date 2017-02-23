Greene County man gets two-year term for gross sexual imposition occurring in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — A Wilberforce man was sent to prison for two years, after being convicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition that occurred in Clinton County.

Devin Antonne Marshall, 38, must register as a Tier 2 sex offender when released from custody.

According to a court paper, Marshall at this time expects to reside in Clinton County. A separate court paper indicates his expected residence is unknown.

There are two victims in the case, stated court papers. The offender occupied a position of trust with regards to both victims, stated Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck in his written judgment document.

Marshall has at least two prior felony convictions, according to the judge.

The defendant previously served a prison term for Greene County after violating terms of community control.

“He has a significant misdemeanor record and 16 operator license suspensions,” wrote Rudduck.

As a Tier 2 sex offender, Marshall is required to register as a sex offender for a period of 25 years, with in-person verification every 180 days.

As part of his sentence in the case, Marshall will be supervised by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for five years after he is released from prison.

The activity with one of the victims is said to date back to 2007 or 2008. The criminal conduct with the other victim is said to have occurred in June 2015.

The two convictions are classified as fourth-degree felonies.

Marshall was granted credit for three days he spent in jail on the case prior to going to prison.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Marshall http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/02/web1_marshall_p_f.jpg Marshall http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/02/web1_Court-News_cmyk-20.jpg