Second graduation, celebration set for You-Turn Recovery Docket

WILMINGTON — The You-Turn Recovery Docket will stage its second graduation ceremony Friday, April 28 at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church.

The public is invited to the event which will begin at 7 p.m. at the church, 840 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington. It will follow a private dinner at the church from 6 to 7 p.m. for participants, supporters and friends of the docket.

Clinton County Common Pleas Court Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck said the event will celebrate the graduation of Sandra Lamb, as well as the progress of the other 24 participants in the specialized docket for those addicted to alcohol and/or other drugs.

The keynote speaker will be Wilmington College graduate Charles (Eddie) Philabaun III, executive director of the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace. STAR is a community-based correctional facility utilized by Judge Rudduck for some drug docket participants.

Philabaun has been the executive director since June 2008. He began his career there as a case manager in 2001, was promoted to program coordinator in 2003, operations director in 2005, and deputy director in 2007.

Philabaun has a bachelor of science degree in psychology and criminal justice from Wilmington College, and a master of science in criminal justice specializing in corrections and offender rehabilitation from the University of Cincinnati.

STAR utilizes cost-effective programming that aims to address the seven key areas (criminogenic needs) that place offenders at risk of recidivating. Staff works with each offender to address barriers that exist that may prohibit that individual from living a crime-free, pro-social lifestyle upon release.

Offenders participate in intensive cognitive-behavioral treatment in addition to educational, vocational and restorative activities during their stay of up to 180 days. Prior to release, an aftercare plan is developed to promote long-term success and potentially reduce the threat to public safety.

Several past and current drug docket participants have taken part in STAR programming since the docket was started in January of 2015.

You-Turn Recovery Docket participants are supervised by the judge as the head of a treatment team which also includes court supervision officers and area alcohol and drug treatment providers. The team meets twice a month before status review hearings for participants that are held en masse in the Clinton County Common Pleas Courtroom and are open to the public.

Many people from the community regularly attend the status review hearings to lend support to the participants, including those from local churches and others battling addiction who want to share their stories and offer encouragement.

To ensure accountability, participants are regularly and randomly tested for substance use, rewarded for meeting goals, and sanctioned for not meeting clearly stated obligations.

For more information on the docket, go to www.you-turn-drug-docket.org, follow it on Facebook at You-Turn Recovery Docket, like it on Twitter at You-Turn@UturnDrugDocket, or call 937-382-4276, ext. 1141.

Philabaun http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/04/web1_Eddie-Philabaun.jpg Philabaun

Guest speaker STAR director, WC grad