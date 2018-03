Vegetable and crops judging

For How Does Your Garden Grow, from left are Lamb & Fleece Queen Brighten Morris, first place Robert Harner, second Dallas Harner, and Jr. Fair Board’s Jay Schneider.

For Grow Your Own Vegetables, from left are Lamb & Fleece Queen Brighten Morris, first place and Overall Winner Michael Shobe, second Gene Hutchinson, third Warren Murphy, fourth Olivia Ober, fifth Noah Estep, and Jr. Fair Board’s Jay Schneider.