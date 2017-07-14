4-H / FFA Summer Olympics IX

Fun is the name of the game at the Friday afternoon 4-H / FFA Olympics at the Clinton County Fair. One game involved filling a sponge with as much water as possible from a trough, and then quickly carrying the water-soaked sponge to a bucket and the first two-person team to fill the bucket to a marked level wins the event.
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
A longtime favorite, wheelbarrow races with a human load, was one of the festivities in the 4-H / FFA Olympics.
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Throwing an egg around an “infield” with four tosses — without breaking the egg — was the point of an egg baseball event in the 4-H / FFA Olympics. Four members of the Adams Chiefs 4-H Club were able to complete the cycle 12 out of 12 times without breaking an egg. Other teams, as pictured, weren’t so fortunate.
Gary Huffenberger | News Journal
Fun is the name of the game at the Friday afternoon 4-H / FFA Olympics at the Clinton County Fair. One game involved filling a sponge with as much water as possible from a trough, and then quickly carrying the water-soaked sponge to a bucket and the first two-person team to fill the bucket to a marked level wins the event.
A longtime favorite, wheelbarrow races with a human load, was one of the festivities in the 4-H / FFA Olympics.
Throwing an egg around an “infield” with four tosses — without breaking the egg — was the point of an egg baseball event in the 4-H / FFA Olympics. Four members of the Adams Chiefs 4-H Club were able to complete the cycle 12 out of 12 times without breaking an egg. Other teams, as pictured, weren’t so fortunate.
Fun is the name of the game at the Friday afternoon 4-H / FFA Olympics at the Clinton County Fair. One game involved filling a sponge with as much water as possible from a trough, and then quickly carrying the water-soaked sponge to a bucket and the first two-person team to fill the bucket to a marked level wins the event.
A longtime favorite, wheelbarrow races with a human load, was one of the festivities in the 4-H / FFA Olympics.
Throwing an egg around an “infield” with four tosses — without breaking the egg — was the point of an egg baseball event in the 4-H / FFA Olympics. Four members of the Adams Chiefs 4-H Club were able to complete the cycle 12 out of 12 times without breaking an egg. Other teams, as pictured, weren’t so fortunate.