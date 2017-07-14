4-H / FFA Summer Olympics IX

Fun is the name of the game at the Friday afternoon 4-H / FFA Olympics at the Clinton County Fair. One game involved filling a sponge with as much water as possible from a trough, and then quickly carrying the water-soaked sponge to a bucket and the first two-person team to fill the bucket to a marked level wins the event.

A longtime favorite, wheelbarrow races with a human load, was one of the festivities in the 4-H / FFA Olympics.

Throwing an egg around an “infield” with four tosses — without breaking the egg — was the point of an egg baseball event in the 4-H / FFA Olympics. Four members of the Adams Chiefs 4-H Club were able to complete the cycle 12 out of 12 times without breaking an egg. Other teams, as pictured, weren’t so fortunate.