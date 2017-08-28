State fair excellence

At the 2017 Ohio State Fair Gracee Stewart earned 5th Overall Market Barrow Jr. Show and Reserve Champion Duroc Barrow Jr. Show. Jessee Stewart captured Champion Yorkshire Barrow Open Show and was Class Winner Jr. Show.

