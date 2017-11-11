Posted on by

Clinton County honors veterans

,

The Clinton County Veterans Day ceremony was held on a chilly Saturday morning at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial in Wilmington. Veterans, active military and attendees are shown along with the American Legion Firing Squad as “Taps” is played. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.


Tom Barr | News Journal

The Rileys and Earleys are bundled up for the occasion.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Veteran Kelly Hopkins makes sure Brenda Woods has a program.


Tom Barr | News Journal

These patriots arrived early for the ceremony.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Furry four-legged friends stand at attention.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Keeping warm while honoring veterans.


Tom Barr | News Journal

The American Legion firing squad.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Joni Streber sings the National Anthem during the Veterans Day ceremony. American Legion Post 49 Commander Gregory Gray gave the welcome and Legion Chaplain Robert Baker gave the invocation and benediction. Blaire Brown, President of the Post 49 Women’s Auxiliary, gave the roll call of the 34 names on memorial brick pavers.


Tom Barr | News Journal

The flags of the U.S. military fly.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Guest speaker Paul Fear, former U.S. Navy Flight Officer, Vietnam veteran and current Wilmington City Treasurer, shared his military experiences as well as his appreciation for veterans and for those serving now.


Tom Barr | News Journal

Families show their appreciation for veterans.


Tom Barr | News Journal

The Clinton County Veterans Day ceremony was held on a chilly Saturday morning at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial in Wilmington. Veterans, active military and attendees are shown along with the American Legion Firing Squad as “Taps” is played. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

The Rileys and Earleys are bundled up for the occasion.

Veteran Kelly Hopkins makes sure Brenda Woods has a program.

These patriots arrived early for the ceremony.

Furry four-legged friends stand at attention.

Keeping warm while honoring veterans.

The American Legion firing squad.

Joni Streber sings the National Anthem during the Veterans Day ceremony. American Legion Post 49 Commander Gregory Gray gave the welcome and Legion Chaplain Robert Baker gave the invocation and benediction. Blaire Brown, President of the Post 49 Women’s Auxiliary, gave the roll call of the 34 names on memorial brick pavers.

The flags of the U.S. military fly.

Guest speaker Paul Fear, former U.S. Navy Flight Officer, Vietnam veteran and current Wilmington City Treasurer, shared his military experiences as well as his appreciation for veterans and for those serving now.

Families show their appreciation for veterans.

The Clinton County Veterans Day ceremony was held on a chilly Saturday morning at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial in Wilmington. Veterans, active military and attendees are shown along with the American Legion Firing Squad as “Taps” is played. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0194-2.jpgThe Clinton County Veterans Day ceremony was held on a chilly Saturday morning at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial in Wilmington. Veterans, active military and attendees are shown along with the American Legion Firing Squad as “Taps” is played. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com. Tom Barr | News Journal

The Rileys and Earleys are bundled up for the occasion.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0159-2.jpgThe Rileys and Earleys are bundled up for the occasion. Tom Barr | News Journal

Veteran Kelly Hopkins makes sure Brenda Woods has a program.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0153-2.jpgVeteran Kelly Hopkins makes sure Brenda Woods has a program. Tom Barr | News Journal

These patriots arrived early for the ceremony.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0160-2.jpgThese patriots arrived early for the ceremony. Tom Barr | News Journal

Furry four-legged friends stand at attention.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0155-2.jpgFurry four-legged friends stand at attention. Tom Barr | News Journal

Keeping warm while honoring veterans.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0162-2.jpgKeeping warm while honoring veterans. Tom Barr | News Journal

The American Legion firing squad.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0168-2.jpgThe American Legion firing squad. Tom Barr | News Journal

Joni Streber sings the National Anthem during the Veterans Day ceremony. American Legion Post 49 Commander Gregory Gray gave the welcome and Legion Chaplain Robert Baker gave the invocation and benediction. Blaire Brown, President of the Post 49 Women’s Auxiliary, gave the roll call of the 34 names on memorial brick pavers.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0171-2.jpgJoni Streber sings the National Anthem during the Veterans Day ceremony. American Legion Post 49 Commander Gregory Gray gave the welcome and Legion Chaplain Robert Baker gave the invocation and benediction. Blaire Brown, President of the Post 49 Women’s Auxiliary, gave the roll call of the 34 names on memorial brick pavers. Tom Barr | News Journal

The flags of the U.S. military fly.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0173-2.jpgThe flags of the U.S. military fly. Tom Barr | News Journal

Guest speaker Paul Fear, former U.S. Navy Flight Officer, Vietnam veteran and current Wilmington City Treasurer, shared his military experiences as well as his appreciation for veterans and for those serving now.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0179-2.jpgGuest speaker Paul Fear, former U.S. Navy Flight Officer, Vietnam veteran and current Wilmington City Treasurer, shared his military experiences as well as his appreciation for veterans and for those serving now. Tom Barr | News Journal

Families show their appreciation for veterans.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_DSC_0175-2.jpgFamilies show their appreciation for veterans. Tom Barr | News Journal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:03 pm
Updated: 3:05 pm. |    

Clinton County honors veterans

Clinton County honors veterans
2:04 pm
Updated: 4:24 pm. |    

East End students honor veterans

East End students honor veterans
1:46 pm
Updated: 4:24 pm. |    

WHS grad leads Chicago’s Raven Theatre

WHS grad leads Chicago’s Raven Theatre