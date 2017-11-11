Clinton County honors veterans

The Clinton County Veterans Day ceremony was held on a chilly Saturday morning at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial in Wilmington. Veterans, active military and attendees are shown along with the American Legion Firing Squad as “Taps” is played. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

The Rileys and Earleys are bundled up for the occasion.

Veteran Kelly Hopkins makes sure Brenda Woods has a program.

These patriots arrived early for the ceremony.

Furry four-legged friends stand at attention.

Keeping warm while honoring veterans.

The American Legion firing squad.

Joni Streber sings the National Anthem during the Veterans Day ceremony. American Legion Post 49 Commander Gregory Gray gave the welcome and Legion Chaplain Robert Baker gave the invocation and benediction. Blaire Brown, President of the Post 49 Women’s Auxiliary, gave the roll call of the 34 names on memorial brick pavers.

The flags of the U.S. military fly.

Guest speaker Paul Fear, former U.S. Navy Flight Officer, Vietnam veteran and current Wilmington City Treasurer, shared his military experiences as well as his appreciation for veterans and for those serving now.

Families show their appreciation for veterans.