Sweet deals at Lions Candy Store

The Wilmington Lions Club Candy Store is open for business featuring a wide variety of goodies from chocolate cashew crunch to peanut brittle to popcorn to old-fashioned candy. The store is located in the Dollar Tree building on Rombach Avenue in front of Lowe’s through Dec. 23. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays (closed on Sundays). Manning the store on Saturday were Jim Frank and Gary DeFayette. Proceeds from the candy store go toward many local causes. The Lions also featured their candy Saturday at the Clinton-Massie Christmas in the Country Craft Show.

