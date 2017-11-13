Destination — Sabina town

An elf — Christy Meade of Leesburg —assists Evelyn Pentzer at the annual Christmas Around Sabina Town event. Many of the crafts people had booths Friday and Saturday in the fellowship hall at the new Sabina Church of Christ as pictured. More than a dozen homes in the area, as well as a number of businesses, eateries and The C.O.V.E. were destination points, too, as people shopped and visited with one another. By the way, Pentzer is the Fayette County clerk of courts.

The candles of Joyce Arrasmith, left foreground, received the sniff test by shoppers, from left, Dianne Fugate and Judy Laycock. Arrasmith was one of nearly 30 crafters or vendors who set up a booth at the new Sabina Church of Christ for Christmas Around Sabina Town. This was the 30th year for the community event that features local crafts, food and other gift items.