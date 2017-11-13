Complimentary Laundry Day in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Current of Ohio is gearing up to wash the clothes and linens of local, lower-income residents.

The Laundry Project, which supports individuals and families by providing the funds and items necessary to wash and dry clothes and linens, is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Anytime Laundry at 622 S. South St.

This is Current’s first Laundry Project in Wilmington, as past Ohio projects have been held in Barberton, Canton, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Akron. Organizers are excited to meet their goal of washing approximately 250 loads of laundry for at least 25 families.

“Current of Ohio is excited to continue empowering communities by expanding our Laundry Project services,” said Current of Ohio Director Corey Easterday. “Our goal is to turn the laundromats into ‘Community Centers of Hope’ and show families that they are loved by providing the often overlook necessity of clean clothing.”

Wilmington Church of God and Bennett Realty will serve as sponsors for the event — however, volunteers, additional financial sponsors and supply donations are still needed. Requested donation items include quarters (rolls of $10) as well as detergent, bleach, one-gallon Ziploc bags, garbage bags, coloring books, crayons, fabric softener and laundry baskets.

Founded in 2008, the Laundry Project has assisted low-income families in more than 24 cities across the country. To date, the organization has washed more than 103,640 loads of laundry for approximately 11,276 families in nearly 450 laundry service projects nationwide.

Volunteers, donations, sponsors still sought