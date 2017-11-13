Wilmington OSHP, PD team up to make more than a dozen arrests

WILMINGTON – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Wilmington Police teamed up over the weekend to target impaired drivers and drug offenders in what is known as a Saturation Patrol.

The combined effort yielded 120 motor vehicle contacts resulting in eight impaired drivers, six felony drug arrests, one felony CCW Arrest, and 10 misdemeanor drug arrests, according to Lieutenant Stan Jordan of the Wilmington OSHP Post.

Additionally, there were 45 traffic safety warnings and 40 motor vehicle defect notifications issued.

Eleven officers from both departments as well as Wilmington Police’s K9 team participated in the effort that was planned by collaboration between the OSHP’s Jordan and Chief Duane Weyand of the Wilmington Police Department.

“Impaired drivers and drug abuse negatively affect the City of Wilmington and Clinton County,” said Jordan. “Working together makes our efforts more successful and benefits our community.”

