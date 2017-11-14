Posted on by

WMS growing rocks and kindness


Wilmington Middle School’s (WMS) Student Council representatives installed a WMS Kindness Rocks Garden this week on Monday. All middle school students were invited during a three-day period to create Kindness Rocks. More than 280 have been designed to date. The installation marks the beginning of a sharing of the rocks and sharing a kinder message. The garden sign reads, “Take 1 for inspiration. Share 1 for motivation. Leave 1 to help our Garden Grow.” To learn more about this nationwide project, please visit thekindnessrocksproject.com .


Courtesy photo | Tammy Sexton

