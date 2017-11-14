Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 127 E. Main St., Wilmington, Oct. 30. There is ice, hanging light in freezer and on the floors. Counter by the microwave is dirty. Cabbage on the floor of walk-in cooler. Carts in the chicken cooler have food debris all over the rails and sides. Beverage holder by the office has lots of food debris. Delfield freezer by the deep fryer has food debris in bottom of freezer and black residue around the door seals. Dust build-up on side of warmer and top of freezer by the deep fryers. Floors throughout the kitchen and dry storage area are dirty and have food debris. Floor underneath the soda machine in the drive-thru area is extremely dirty and has cup/trash. Keeping floors clean will help with the overall sanitation of the facility.

Critical: Inside edge of ice machine is dirty and has black mildew build-up.

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center 1272, Wilmington, Oct. 30. Follow-up. Critical: the following temperature violations were found: Pancake/waffle batter in the dispenser was 53°F and in the grab-and-go cooler the peaches were 44°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below to reduce bacterial growth/contamination). In the reach-in cooler by the grill there were packages of sliced cheese that were not dated.

• Walmart, 2825 Progressive Way, Wilmington, Oct. 27. Complaint. Observed deli employee handle raw chicken, change gloves, handle frozen chicken and not change gloves prior to helping customer in deli. Customer asked to change gloves. Changed gloves but did not wash hands. Talked with person in charge about issue in deli. Looked at training programs on computer. No one at this facility is Class II food safety certified. Getting employee food safety certified would help with this issue.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 28.

• Blanchester Middle School, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester, Oct. 31. Everything looks good. No violations at this time.

• Putman Elementary School, 327 E. Baldwin St., Blanchester, Oct. 31. Everything looks good. No violations at this time.

• Angilo’s Pizza, 142 Broadway St., Blanchester, Oct. 31. There is no verification that any employee at this facility is Class II food safety certified. There is dust on the wall behind the deep fryer and on the vent hood. Inside of microwave oven is dirty.

Critical: In the prep cooler the following items were not dated: Philly meat, ground beef, etc. In the 2-door reach-in: taco meat, onions, pasta, olives, etc.; in 2-door reach-in with the crusts: hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, etc.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 29.

• Wilmington Plaza Cinemas, 1275 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 30. Neither employee working behind the counter had hair restraints. No verification that any employee has Class II certification.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 29.

• Subway, 2825 SR 73 S, Wilmington, Oct. 27. Critical: There was no supervisor/manager at the facility when I arrived at 2:55 p.m. All shifts must have a person in charge at the facility. In the walk-in cooler: Tomatoes at 43°F, cheese slices 45°F. Cooler temperature was 40°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below).

Ice on floor and on box in freezer. There was a mop stored head down on the floor. There is black mildew on the caulking behind the 3-compartment sink and prep sink. Cove molding along the wall is broken in prep area to service area.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 29.

• Majestic Springs Golf Club, 1631 Todds Fork Road, Wilmington, Oct. 27. The Max Cold cooler in kitchen area is leaking water on floor. It is dirty around 3-compartment sink and behind mop sink, Trash/boxes on floor of kitchen.

