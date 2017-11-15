Mike DeWine gives campaign talk in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — At a campaign stop here Wednesday morning, remarks from Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine (R-Cedarville) focused on the drug problem and on educating for the New Economy.

At the Kava Haus in Wilmington, DeWine was joined by his wife Fran and Ohio Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) who endorsed DeWine for the governor’s office. Wednesday was the third day of a three-day campaign trip for DeWine.

Before he spoke about the opioid crisis and about what DeWine sees as a need to focus on all aspects of education to better prepare a New Economy workforce, the current Ohio attorney general talked about the state’s assets. Those include the cost of living compared to the East and West Coasts, an abundance of water, a Midwest work ethic, a central location in the United States, and the presence of natural gas.

He said he believes a governor’s job is to create a pro-growth, pro-jobs and pro-small business climate in the state, but he feels he can’t talk about jobs without talking about education and the ongoing drug problem.

In traveling the state, business people tell him they can’t expand their companies because they have trouble finding job applicants who can pass a drug test or who have the requisite skills.

DeWine received his loudest applause of the campaign stop when he said, “We got to get in front of the drug problem.”

In his Wilmington comments, DeWine emphasized preventing drug addiction in the first place. If we’re serious about drug prevention, he said, then we need to arm kids with what they need so they can resist drugs.

A school superintendent told him that dealing with the drug problem does not count on the state report card and the state doesn’t provide money to the schools to address drug use, he noted.

On the matter of workforce development and education, DeWine twice said Ohio needs to do better.

Forty-some percent of Ohio adults have a four-year or a two-year college degree, a certificate for industry credentials, or an apprenticeship, he said.

“I don’t think we’re doing enough, frankly, to bring that up. For us to be a part of the New Economy and see our state grow, we got to do this,” said DeWine.

One way to do that, he said, is to form a much closer working relationship between the business community with two-year colleges and local career centers.

DeWine suggested the number of at-risk children growing up in difficult circumstances or in dysfunctional homes is growing. The good news, he said, is that today there are models for what yields good schools — models of schools that can make a difference in children’s lives.

The candidate told supporters assembled at the Kava Haus he has not made any promise on what he would propose as government expenditures, adding he has looked at the next Ohio budget and it’s not going to be easy to craft.

But he said one area where Ohio will “simply have to do more” is Children Protective Services in which half of the children in foster care statewide have at least one parent addicted to drugs. The state ranks almost at the bottom for what it spends on child protective services, he said, and moreover, half the counties don’t have local levies to provide funding support.

“I don’t know how they get by,” DeWine said.

During a question-and-answer period, Highland County Engineer P. Dean Otworth asked about transportation funding. DeWine acknowledged he had no specific solutions Wednesday, adding however that he is fully aware of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s numbers which, he said, do not look promising in a few years.

Running for the office of Ohio governor, Mike DeWine, left foreground, greets Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth outside the Kava House on Wednesday. Directly behind DeWine in the photo is his wife Fran, mostly hidden. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_outdoors-1.jpg Running for the office of Ohio governor, Mike DeWine, left foreground, greets Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth outside the Kava House on Wednesday. Directly behind DeWine in the photo is his wife Fran, mostly hidden. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal From left in the right foreground are Ohio Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger, Ohio Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine, and DeWine’s wife Fran. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_threesome-1.jpg From left in the right foreground are Ohio Speaker of the House Cliff Rosenberger, Ohio Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine, and DeWine’s wife Fran. Courtesy photos by DeWine campaign Ohio Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine, standing at right, visited Kava Haus in Wilmington on the third day of a three-day campaign trip. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_speaking-1.jpg Ohio Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine, standing at right, visited Kava Haus in Wilmington on the third day of a three-day campaign trip. Courtesy photos by DeWine campaign

Focuses on drugs, workforce development