Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3:

• C. William Morris, 28, of Wilmington, theft, unauthorized use of property, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 240 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,200, assessed $375 court costs. Morris must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $700 of fine. Morris must pay $7.94 in restitution to the victim. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and obstructing official business were dismissed. The unauthorized use charge was amended from an attempted theft charge.

• Robert Hudson, Jr., 31, of Clarksville, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Hudson shall no commit no offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Two child endangerment charges were dismissed.

• Orlana Stodgel, 48, of Midland, criminal damaging, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Stodgel must pay $1,630.71 in restitution to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Brittny Skidmore, 31, of Blanchester, acts of contempt of court, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $125 court costs. Skidmore must complete eight hours of community service and reimburse the court for appointed attorney fees, all completed/paid in full by Jan. 18, 2018.

• Shane Groves, 36, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Zachary Tackett, 28, of Clarksburg, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial was dismissed.

• Nianlong Han, 19, of Oxford, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Darrell Duncil, 52, of South Lebanon, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $55, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Cearra Johnson, 20, of Dry Ridge, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Ronald Morgan, 53, of South Lebanon, open container in a prohibited area, fined $55, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Amie Mowrey, 35, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $250 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed. Additional charges of drug possession and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Heather Reed, 36, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $250 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed. Additional charges of drug possession and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Tyler Blankenbeckler, 19, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-financial, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs.

• Brian Brown, 41, of Bowersville, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, going 70 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $175, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge was dismissed.

• Samantha Tackett, 19, of marijuana possession, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $875, assessed $250 court costs. The paraphernalia and marijuana was ordered destroyed. Tackett is to be assessed for treatment.

• Roger Mcclure, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs.

• Billy Parker, 34, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Lindsey Cox, 54, of Hillsboro, passing a bad check, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Cox must take part in non-reporting probation, pay $92.57 in restitution to the victim. A forgery charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Bass, 27, of Cleves, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $180. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Shawn Berger, 26, of Mount Eden, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $180. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Andrew Divis, 26, of Highland, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $180. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Elizabeth Luttrell, 28, of Dayton, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $55, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Matthew Stringfield, 45, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $225. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Andrew Lotarski, 26, of Hamilton, marijuana possession, fined $225. The case was waived by the defendant.

• James Andrews, 18, of Cincinnati, obstructing official business, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a conveying drugs charge. Andrews shall have no similar offenses for two years. A marijuana possession was dismissed.

• Lynne Thomas, 58, of Urbana, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to five days in jail (suspended), fined $25. An additional driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_Court-News_cmyk-2.jpg