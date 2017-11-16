Come celebrate DOVE Church’s new facility

DOVE Church invites the community to join them for an open house celebrating their new facility 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 3 p.m. DOVE Church is now located in the newly renovated building at 1499 Rombach Ave. Tours and refreshments will be available throughout the open house. DOVE is known as the “Church Beyond Walls.” Their desire is to nurture the faith of those worshipping there, while also seeking ways to show God’s love to the community at large. Learn more about DOVE by visiting http://dovewilmington.org/ or by contacting 937-383-2126

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_Dove-Church.jpg Courtesy photo