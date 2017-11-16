Clinton County grand jury indicts nine people with possessing drugs

WILMINGTON — A local grand jury indicted nine people in October with possessing drugs.

The names, ages, residences, and charges of all individuals locally indicted in October are provided below. The alleged criminal activities all reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Ronald Glen Brooks, 31, of Sabina, was indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Christina M. McKinney, 51, of Sabina, was indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Robert E. Stewart, 46, of Sabina, was indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Samantha A. Brannon, 22, of Wilmington, was indicted with aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

• Hiawatha D. Baker, 43, of Wilmington, was indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Nichole M. Lucas, 39, of Blanchester, was indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Eldon Lamb, 29, of New Vienna, was indicted with aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Christopher B. Shyers, 46, of Lebanon, Ohio, was indicted with aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brandon T. Kessinger, 24, of Mount Gilead, Ohio, was indicted with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

• Janet L. Florea, 62, of Martinsville, was indicted with breaking and entering, and theft.

• Amanda L. Foley, 30, of Wilmington, was indicted with robbery, and tampering with evidence.

• Brandon Earl Burkhart, 30, of Blanchester, was indicted with attempted burglary, and attempted trespass in a habitation.

• Jeffrey S. Irvin, 60, of Lockland, Ohio, was indicted with theft from a person in a protected class.

• Timothy I. Woods Sr., 52, no listed address, was indicted with having weapons while under disability, two counts of receiving stolen property, and failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

• Timothy I. Woods Jr., 23, no listed address, was indicted with having weapons while under disability, and two counts of receiving stolen property.

• Dylan Michael Harner, 19, of Blanchester, was indicted with failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

• Larry M. Whitlock, 24, of Dayton, was indicted with two counts of assault.

• Arthur Romer Macke III, 46, of Port William, was indicted with failing to appear.

• John T. Barnthouse, 40, of Wilmington, was indicted with failing to appear.

• Roger Lee Robinson, 41, of Hillsboro, was indicted with two counts of failing to appear.

• Justin D. Brinegar, 24, of Goshen, was indicted with failing to appear.

• Stephanie R. Baker, 27, of Cincinnati, was indicted with failing to appear.

• Bobbie Alan Pigg, 36, of Bellbrook, was indicted with failing to appear.

• Timothy L. Askins, 49, of Cincinnati, was indicted with failing to appear.

• Wayne Colwell Jr., 46, of Cincinnati, was indicted with failing to appear.

