Greenfield man gets 10 years prison for burglary

HILLSBORO — A Greenfield man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to burglary charges in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Storm Amyx, 22, Greenfield, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary, a second degree felony – charges stemming from an apparent crime spree in July in which he and Dustin Combs, 23, Chillicothe, reportedly stole $35,000 in cash, as well as guns, jewelry and a number of vehicles at two different residences, according to a bill of particulars filed in the case.

The two victims in the case addressed the court and Amyx on Wednesday, expressing frustration and disappointment that their belongings had been stolen and their privacy invaded.

One victim said she now fears returning to her home in the evening since she no longer feels it’s safe.

“I can’t describe how this has affected me,” she said, adding that she at times feels like “a prisoner in my own home.”

The woman, from whom Amyx and Combs allegedly stole $35,000 in cash, wedding rings, other jewelry and a number of firearms, said the cash was supposed to help her survive after the loss of her husband earlier this year.

“That money was supposed to help me live,” she said. “Now, I don’t have it.”

Amyx was ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution to the woman.

The other victim, who apparently knew Amyx, said he was disappointed in the 22-year-old for making poor decisions.

“I tried to teach you right from wrong,” he said. “But you went the other way… I hope you have to pay dearly for what you’ve done… I feel sorry for your mother, because I know she has tried to steer you right.”

Attorney Bill Armintrout, who represented Amyx, said Amyx stole the cash and other items to fund his drug habit, although Judge Rocky Coss said he stole far more than he needed to pay for drugs.

According to Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins, Amyx and Combs also allegedly bought a motorcycle and car with the stolen money, and wrecked the car after a police chase.

Collins said the motorcycle is impounded at the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, and Coss ordered the title be transfered to the female victim so she can sell it and recoup a portion of the stolen money.

Amyx became emotional when he apologized to the victims during proceedings.

Coss described Amyx as a “big-time burglar,” and chided him for stealing irreplaceable items.

“What is really aggravating here, Mr. Amyx, is you know these people,” he said. “They were friends of your family… The things you stole are irreplaceable.”

Despite a joint recommendation between the state and defense that Amyx be sentenced to eight years, Coss ordered him to prison for 10.

A number of other charges, including aggravated theft, theft and receiving stolen property, were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The case against Combs, in which the same charges have been filed, is still pending. Combs was also charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Amyx is also charged in a separate case with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. The case is pending.

Also Wednesday, Jamison Doyal, 43, Hillsboro, was sentenced to four years in prison after he pled guilty to one count of illegal manufacture of drugs in a public place, a first-degree felony.

As previously reported by The Times-Gazette, Doyal was arrested in August after he was caught driving with a one-pot meth lab in his vehicle in Hillsboro.

