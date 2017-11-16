Sheriff’s reports: Stops reveal drugs in vehicles

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 8:33 a.m. on Nov. 6, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Antioch Road in Wilmington in reference to copper piping being stolen.

• At 2:24 a.m. on Nov. 7, around South High Street and School Street in Martinsville, while a deputy was unlocking a car they observed a hypodermic needle in the vehicle. According to the report, after consent was given to search, a hypodermic needle with possible narcotics and other drug paraphernalia were located.

• At 3 p.m. on Nov. 7, a 57-year-old Wilmington male reported his 12-foot enclosed trailer was stolen from his residence at the 300 block of Brown Road.

• During a traffic stop for a left to center violation at 4:05 a.m. on Nov. 8 near West Truesdell and Randolph Street in Wilmington, the driver was found in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia, according to the report. The passenger was found to also be in possession of narcotics.

• At 7:54 a.m. on Nov. 8, a 74-year-old Blanchester female reported somebody trespassed on her property at the 1500 block of Shawnee Trace Road.

• At 3:48 p.m. on Nov. 9, deputies responded to the 600 block of West Main Street in Wilmington and found an unresponsive 35-year-old Milford male. According to the report, the subject was transferred to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was found in possession of narcotics and had a warrant out of Indiana.

• At 4:37 p.m. on Nov. 9, deputies were dispatched to the 4200 block of Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester in reference to a credit card theft from a 56-year-old female.

• At 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 10, a 47-year-old Lynchburg male reported that someone pawned his stolen camo Bowtech left-handed bow at a local pawn shop and has pictures of his other stolen bows for sale online.

• At 4:07 a.m. on Nov. 11, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle on State Route 350 West near Beechwood Road in Wilmington for a left to center violation. According to the report, the driver admitted to the deputy he was in possession of narcotics. The report also indicates that a passenger was found in possessed possible narcotics.

• Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a left to center violation on U.S. 22 West near Wilmington at 8:06 p.m. on Nov. 11, and discovered drugs in the vehicle. According to the report, both juvenile occupants signed Miranda Rights Waviers and admitted they purchased the drugs in Wilmington and were on their way to Clarksville to sell them.

• At 10:57 a.m. on Nov. 12, deputies responded to the 11000 block of State Route 134 South in Martinsville in reference to a theft. The report lists eight 20 volt batteries, an Allen wrench set, and a Mac Tools air hammer as stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• Erin Johnson, 40, of Cincinnati, was charged with alleged aggravated drug possession.

• Trenton Harker, 18, of Leesburg, was charged with alleged underage consumption of alcohol.

• Jordan Miller, 26, of Piketon, was charged with alleged improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

