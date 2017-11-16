Marching Astros of East Clinton High School are stargazers

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton Marching Band wrapped up its Fall 2017 performing schedule at the Bands of America (BOA) Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Marching Astros regularly compete in the BOA and Mid States Band Association (MSBA) circuits during the fall season, and have appeared at Grand Nationals annually since 2011.

The band delivered an exciting final performance of their 2017 production “Draw Me A Star”, finishing sixth in Class A for preliminary competition, said a spokesperson.

The band also was featured in a video clip on FloMarching.com which broadcasts all BOA events live on the Web during their final pre-show preparations.

This caps off another strong season for the band, traveling to two BOA regional shows and being awarded outstanding visual and outstanding color guard in their third-place finish in mid-October at the Miamisburg MSBA show.

In 2017, the East Clinton Marching Band was, if you will, stargazing. Their production “Draw Me A Star” looked at the stars and constellations through the eyes of a child, states the school’s website.

“Follow our child and the muses from color guard as she meets Orion, Hunter of the sky, the Princess Andromeda and the Hero Perseus and finds the stories and dreams written in the night sky,” added the website.

The marching band’s 2017 repertoire included “Aurora Awakes” by John Mackey, “Nostalgia” by Yanni, “Travers Goff” from Saving Mr. Banks by Thomas Newman, and “In Caelum Fero” by Karl Jenkins.

This fall, the marching band took part in the Sabina Labor Day Parade and the Clinton County Corn Festival Parade in Wilmington.

A website calendar indicates an East Clinton “marching band celebration” on Monday, Nov. 20.

You can follow the band on Facebook at East Clinton Band Boosters and Alumni and on Twitter @ecastroband.

