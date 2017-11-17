Hot soup on a chili day

At a soup and chili fundraiser for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, Kaity Stuckert, right foreground, anticipates her lunch while Anecia Holland, left foreground, spoons out a cup. Clockwise from left are Holland, Autumn Berry, Faith Fetters, Ethan Harrington, Gracie Boggs and Stuckert.

Mark Denniston, left foreground, prepares to choose among the soups and chilies at a fundraiser for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Servers behind the table from left are Jazmin Carrico (in red), Emily Berry, Noah Pattan and Aaron Hughes.

In addition to donating toward a worthy cause, the soup and chili fundraiser for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter is an opportunity for socializing. The twice-a-year event is held in the community room at Wilmington City Hall.

Members of the Magnified Giving organization at East Clinton High School ladled out the soup and chili selections and assisted with desserts Friday at the semi-annual soup and chili fundraiser for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Magnified Giving is a not-for-profit educational organization, based in Cincinnati, with a mission to educate, inspire and engage students in philanthropy. From left are (mostly hidden in red) Jazmin Carrico, Emily Berry, Noah Pattan, Aaron Hughes, Autumn Berry, Faith Fetters and Ethan Harrington. Other members serving but not pictured are Anecia Holland, Gracie Boggs and Jaiden Alloy. The advisor is Casey Curtis.

Jeanne Smith, right foreground, is happy with the raffle prize she won — a gift certificate to Generations Pizzeria. Dan Mayo, on left walking, announced and distributed the prizes.

Robin Norman, left foreground, lunched Friday at the soup-and-chili fundraiser for the homeless shelter.