CCYC at Kiwanis

Eric Guindon, Director of Clinton Council Youth Council, was program guest speaker at the Thursday Wilmington Kiwanis Club meeting. He spoke about the future goals and programs and the free after-school tutoring program for middle and high school students of Clinton County. Shown is Past Club President Ruth Curtis with Guindon. The Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church. Contact Ron Johnson at 937-289-7226 for more information.

