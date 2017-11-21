CM band has a banner season

The Clinton-Massie Marching Band finished their competition season Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Ohio Music Educators State Finals.

This is the second year in a row the marching band has qualified for the state finals, and only the fourth time in school history.

They received an overall excellent rating for their performance. The 2017 Clinton-Massie Marching Band show was titled “BeWitched” with the concept being that the guard members were evil and taking over the members of the marching band. The music was arranged by John Fannin.

The marching band is proud to have placed in the top three at every local competition this year. They received first place, best guard, and best percussion at the Hamilton competition. The band received third place trophies at the Loveland and Piqua competition.

The color guard received best guard in class B and Overall Guard Champions (beating 12 groups) at the Piqua band competition.

The marching band also received a second place at the Colerain Mid States Band Competition. The highlight of the season was when the marching band competed in the Bands of America Super Regional in Indianapolis and got to experience marching band on a national level. The group received amazing feedback and were able to watch bands from around the country.

The CMHS band is proud to be led by senior field commander Colton New and assistant Ashton Hagerman.

The marching band director is Christin McClain, assistant director is Mary Rizzardi, and guard instructor is Andrew Hall.

The Clinton-Massie Marching Band completed a successful season at several venues.