Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions: Judge metes out jail time

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17:

• Samantha Tackett, 19, of Wilmington, burglary, sentenced to 180 days in jail (165 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Tackett must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them.

• Matthew Yasenchack, 63, of Richmond Heights, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 15, 2017 to Nov. 15, 2018, fiend $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Yasenchack must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.- high test charge and a left to center violation were dismissed.

• Kristina Taylor, 31, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (175 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 15, 2017 to Nov. 15, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated, driving privileges granted effective Nov. 30, 2017. Taylor was remanded to the jail.

• Jeremy Gaddis, 18, of Martinsville, drug instrument possession, O.V.I., sentenced to 270 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 14, 2017 to Nov. 14, 2018, fined $1,825, assessed $250 court costs. Gaddis must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, ALS vacated, and will have limited driving privileges granted effective on Nov. 27, 2017.

• Thomas Jones, 20, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a drug instrument possession charge. Jones shall commit no offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation. The contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Robert Jones, Jr., 23, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a drug instrument possession charge. Jones shall commit no offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation. The contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Jessica Kern, 27, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Kern must commit no offenses for a year and complete non-reporting probation.

• Samantha Oliver, 27, of Wilmington, O.V.I., driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 16, 2017 to Nov. 15, 2018, fined $1,175, assessed $125 court costs. Oliver must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driving intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine and vacate ALS. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Emmet Neer, 65, of Wilmington, hit skip, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Neer shall commit no offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Tiffany Miller, 30, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $125, assessed $250 court costs. The charge was amended from drug instrument possession charge. The contraband was ordered destroyed. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate fee was dismissed.

• William Schoeny, 43, of Cincinnati, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant. Both cases were waived by the defendant.

• William Coates, 49, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Kenneth Addison, 49, of Martinsville, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Matthew Fahnestock, 32, of Greenfield, obstructing official business, sentenced to three days in jail, assessed $125 court costs.

• Shaunta Stackman, 33, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed. A no tail lights violation was dismissed.

• Jillian Massey, 19, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• David Stidham, 36, of Franklin Furnace, trespassing, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Beau Maikut, 36, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $875, assessed $250 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Trevor Jones, 19, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, red light violation, fined $30, assessed $250 court costs.

• Charlie Kirk, 21, of Wilmington, theft, assessed $125 court costs. Sentenced stayed. Kirk must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Leroy Wilson, 18, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

