WHS grad’s Christmas book a real winner

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School 1994 graduate John Arvai III recently received his eighth national award/recognition for his book, Off the Hook: A Christmas Ornament Adventure, which he based on his award-winning screenplay by the same name.

This fanciful adventure follows two groups of ornaments from opposite sides of their tree who find they must learn to work together if they are to save their family’s Christmas. Described by some as, “Toy Story on a tree,” Off the Hook: A Christmas Ornament Adventure is a fully illustrated story book suitable for the entire family.

The original screenplay, Off The Hook, received 11 national awards/recognition and has been ordered by 10 Hollywood agencies and requested by three producers.

The Tracking Board Review concluded their assessment of the screenplay by writing: “Ending with positive themes of family, friendship and the holiday spirit, this script has the potential to touch generations of kids.”

The most recent awards, Arvai’s self-published book has won, includes the California based Holiday Book Festival,Grand Prize, and the holiday category winner at the National Indie Excellence Awards.

Arvai will be at Denver Place School during “Homespun Christmas in Wilmington” on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to welcome old friends and sign copies of Off the Hook: A Christmas Ornament Adventure.

Books, including special signed editions, may be purchased online at www.offthehookbook.net.

