Bye-bye sweet potato pie

Some Denver Place Elementary classrooms held pie-tastings Tuesday afternoon in connection with the Thanksgiving holiday. A variety of bite-size pie pieces were sampled and rated by the children. Perhaps the least popular was sweet potato pie. Here second-grader Ava Morris is hesitant about trying out the sweet potato pie selection, and her ultimate decision is to let a paper towel have it.

