Windows HoliDazzle downtown

Salon Mane, the Murphy Theatre, and South Street Wine Cellar are among the local businesses taking part in the 2017 Downtown Window Decorating Contest. The winner of this year’s theme “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays” will be announced during the Hometown HoliDazzle on Saturday.

Salon Mane, the Murphy Theatre, and South Street Wine Cellar are among the local businesses taking part in the 2017 Downtown Window Decorating Contest. The winner of this year’s theme “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays” will be announced during the Hometown HoliDazzle on Saturday.

Salon Mane, the Murphy Theatre, and South Street Wine Cellar are among the local businesses taking part in the 2017 Downtown Window Decorating Contest. The winner of this year’s theme “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays” will be announced during the Hometown HoliDazzle on Saturday.