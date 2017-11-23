Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Frisch’s Big Boy, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 7. Complaint. Received complaint regarding “black mold in walk-in coolers, food being stored uncovered; batter being used for fish, mushrooms and chicken; allowed to clean only when inspection is coming up; salad bar not below 45°F; manager pulls food items not in temperature and puts back in fridge until temperature met then item goes back on salad bar; trash cans left on prep tables overnight.”

Discussed trash can placement with manager. All trash cans are emptied at night and placed by the back door. Discussed what happens to product if “out of temperature.” If product is 40°F or below put back in fridge to lower temperature. If product is above 41°F according to manager product is discarded.

There were blue wiping cloths on counter in kitchen. All wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution when not being used. Floor of the walk-in cooler was dirty. Floor of the kitchen was dirty. There was chili splashed on pickle bucket, food rack and floor of walk-in cooler.

Critical: Yogurt on salad bar was 48°F and applesauce on salad bar was 43°F. The following items were not dated in the walk-in cooler: fish, tomatoes, diced tomatoes, pickles, meat loaf, green bean seasoning, tartar sauce, mushrooms and onions, etc.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 5.

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowes Drive, Wilmington, Nov. 7. Follow-up. Several violations have been corrected.

There is no verification that there is an employee who is Class II food safety certified. (3rd Notice.) Chicken prep cooler (which is now being used for sandwich items, hoagies, meatballs, etc.) had a temperature of 42°F on the bottom thermometer. There was also puddles of water standing in bottom of this unit. There is a broken (missing) metal lid on the pizza prep cooler and the chicken prep cooler. Sandwich prep unit is down and not currently working. Seal is broken on the bottom of the freezer walk-in door. Ice accumulation on the condenser lines of the walk-in freezer. (3rd Notice.) Cove molding missing on the wall beside the soda machine. Floor tile missing in the kitchen around the indirect drain from the soda fountain. (3rd Notice.)

Critical: The following temperature violations were found: Meatballs in prep cooler were at 48°F. (3rd Notice.)

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 5.

• Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 7. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 7. Complaint. received complaint regarding no nutritional facts on had for customers. Spoke with manager regarding nutritional information, there is poster posted in dining room and on Wendy’s website.

• McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 North, Wilmington, Nov. 9. Other (no plans for remodel). Facility closed (lobby) only drive-thru open for 30 days. Health Department has no plans for this. Area is sealed off (counter). Menu board is removed with wood exposed. Workers came into kitchen. Front line of facility cannot re-open until inspection conducted by Health Department. Plans need to be submitted immediately. All inspectors must sign off sheet prior to Health Department inspection.

• McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 North, Wilmington, Nov. 16. Consultation. Received plans for remodel on Nov. 13. Remodel was started on Nov. 6. Contacted Permit Solutions on Nov. 16 regarding questions on remodel. Permit Solutions was to gather information and get answers back to Health Dept.. Plan review paid Nov. 16. No removal of walls, installation of drive-thru windows or exterior insulation (sanding that would result in debris) may be done at this facility with FSO operating. Store must be closed to do these items of the remodel.

• Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, Nov. 9. Pre-licensing. Looked at new walk-in cooler and freezer. Freezer temperature was 19°F to 70°F. Cooler temperature was 49°F-50°F. Person in charge adjusted temperature of both units. Once cooler unit reaches 41°F or below, food can be laced inside of unit. Freezer unit can be used right now. Discussed next phase in remodel which will be removal of current walk-in cooler/freezer, construction of wall into dry storage and then the moving of plumbing, etc. Employee was eating in kitchen area. Vent hoods in kitchen had dust on them. Wall behind the hose spray-off area had some black mildew/mold along wall on caulking.

Critical: The ice chute on the soda machine had a pink residue on the inside.

Follow-up: Approx. Dec. 7.

