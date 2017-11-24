‘Merry TubaChristmas’ concert will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Murphy Theatre

WILMINGTON — Clinton County’s 15th annual “Merry TubaChristmas” concert will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at The Murphy Theatre.

The event is free to the public.

The conductor will be Tony Zilincik, a tuba instructor from Capital University.

Cindy and Sarah Shivers are coordinators of the local event.

Tuba and euphonium players are invited to take part, with rehearsal from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the theatre. The performances feature traditional Christmas carols. Players are to register in the theatre lobby between 2 and 3 p.m. ($10 fee for players)

The concert is sponsored by For A Song & A Story, located in Wilmington.

“Merry TubaChristmas” is presented with permission from The Harvey Phillips Foundation Inc.

Concerts will be presented in more than 300 cities in the United States and in several foreign countries this holiday season.