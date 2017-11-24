Posted on November 24, 2017 by Wilmington News Journal Falcons trail John Glenn 14-7 at the half; complete halftime stats News News Journal News Journal http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_CM-Letter.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_halftime.jpg News Journal RECOMMENDED FOR YOU 3:47 pm | Hope for the holidays and beyond at women’s drop-in emergency shelter in Wilmington 11:52 am | Cooking for a community 11:47 am | East Clinton Local Schools adds a social worker Load comments (0)