Bedazzling day at HomeTown HoliDazzle

The Clinton County Community Band plays some festive tunes for HoliDazzle attendees at the Murphy Theatre.
The Clinton County Community Band plays some festive tunes for HoliDazzle attendees at the Murphy Theatre.
The Wilmington High School Choraliers and Wilmingtones sing Christmas carols at the Clinton County Court House.
The Wilmington High School Choraliers and Wilmingtones sing Christmas carols at the Clinton County Court House.
Timothy Larrick, the Murphy Theatre’s artistic director, dresses festively for the HomeTown HoliDazzle.
Layna Holmes holds Gabby Rousch’s hand as they go up to see Santa Claus at Peoples Bank.
Kids and their families enjoy a train ride during the HomeTown HoliDazzle.
Kids and their families enjoy a train ride during the HomeTown HoliDazzle.
Kaiden Bach, left, and Melissa Cliburn make their own ornament at Over the Moon Paint & Party during HomeTown HoliDazzle.
Courtney Corey, right, tries to get her daughter, Emma, to look up for her picture with Santa at Peoples Bank.
From left, Hannah Sauer, Ashleigh Taylor, Monica Taylor, Joe Miller, and Braden Taylor were the first set up their chairs on East Main Street to see the HomeTown HoliDazzle parade.
Smiles were all around at the afternoon activities at the annual Hometown HoliDazzle in downtown Wilmington.
The annual illuminated parade beings at 7 p.m.
