Ohio doctors urged to screen people for prediabetes

COLUMBUS (AP) — Medical groups are urging Ohio doctors to screen more people for prediabetes and to refer people at risk for Type-2 diabetes to programs that lead to healthier lifestyles.

The Dispatch reports the Ohio State Medical Association is teaming up with the American Medical Association to conduct screenings and identify people who have high blood sugar levels that aren’t at the stage where diabetes is diagnosed.

The American Medical Association says only about 10 percent of people with prediabetes are aware they have it. The AMA is reaching out to physicians on its website, magazine, emails and social media about the need to screen patients.

Risk factors for prediabetes and diabetes include excess weight, lack of exercise, high blood pressure and a family history of diabetes.

