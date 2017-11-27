Posted on by

Celebrating U.S. Marine Corps


Members of Marine Corps League Detachment 995 and guests at the Marine Corps’ 242nd birthday celebration at McD’s Pub are, from left: bottom row, Gene Wilt, Dean Waddell, Bob Caldwell, Jack Williams, and Vicki Wilson; top, Commandant Greg Schultz, John and Darlene Woodmansee, George Mitchell, Barb and Rob Caldwell, Liz Waddell, Rose Ann and David West, and Beverly Caldwell.


Courtesy photos

The birthday cake.


Courtesy photos

The Pvt. Robert B. Crites Marine Corps League Detachment 995 celebrated the 242nd birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 10 at McD’s Pub.

Each attendee received a Marine candy emblem and a detachment button, and each lady was given a long-stem red rose.

The members and guests enjoyed the traditional steak and egg dinner with cake afterward being cut with a Marine sword and served by the oldest and youngest Marines there — Bob and Rob Caldwell. This was followed by door prizes being given and pictures being taken.

The group is open to all current/active or retired Marines. They meet the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at McD’s Pub, 1400 Locust St., Wilmington.

