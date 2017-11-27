Posted on by

Reindeer crossing


Owen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)!


Courtesy photos | Stephanie Blue

Owen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)!


Courtesy photos | Stephanie Blue

Owen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)!


Courtesy photos | Stephanie Blue

Owen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)!

Owen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)!

Owen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)!

Owen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)!
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_stephanie-blue-1.jpgOwen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)! Courtesy photos | Stephanie Blue

Owen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)!
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_stephanie-blue-2.jpgOwen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)! Courtesy photos | Stephanie Blue

Owen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)!
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_stephanie-blue-3.jpgOwen Blue was about to tell Santa what he wants for Christmas when the reindeer took off in flight above them (inside Peoples Bank in downtown Wilmington)! Courtesy photos | Stephanie Blue

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:00 pm
Updated: 11:46 am. |    

Illuminated parade a HomeTown HoliDazzler

Illuminated parade a HomeTown HoliDazzler
5:19 pm
Updated: 10:47 am. |    

Bedazzling day at HomeTown HoliDazzle

Bedazzling day at HomeTown HoliDazzle
10:44 pm
Updated: 11:36 pm. |    

Clinton-Massie wins, to play for state title Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. in Canton

Clinton-Massie wins, to play for state title Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. in Canton