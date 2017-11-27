WPD Reports: Responding to burglary and thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police received a report of a theft at the Catholic church on North Mulberry Street at 10:11 a.m. on Nov. 16. The report lists a backpack leaf blower and a weed eater, both Husqvarna brand, as stolen items.

• At 10:54 a.m. on Nov. 15, police received a theft report of several power tools from a trailer at the 500 block of Nunn Avenue. The report lists a sum of $5,697.90 worth of tools stolen.

• At 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, authorities responded to the 400 block of South South Street in reference to a possible burglary. According to the report, police observed the garage door open and property was located in between the garage and privacy fence. Police made contact with the 36-year-old female homeowner who advised she was the one who opened the garage door when she was leaving that morning. Among the property was a tent and pair of shoes the homeowner advised belonged to her. She reported no other property missing, but also located there was a Huffy Ironman bike, a metal detector, loppers, and a bag containing a bike seat, three DVD’s and other miscellaneous property. The homeowner advised none of it belonged to her. Police later discovered the items, except the metal detector, belonged to a 59-year-old male South South Street resident. He later recovered the property, which was taken from his shed.

• Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle at the 300 block of South Wall Street at 9:12 a.m. on Nov. 15. The report lists an orange and black generator, a black and yellow welder, an amplifier including music, a large speaker, and JVC speaker as stolen.

• At 9:52 p.m. on Nov. 16, police were advised that a pack of Swisher Sweets was stolen from a business on South South Street.

• At 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 16, two Pleasant Plain females, ages 47 and 23, reported $1,500 in cash was stolen from them at the bowling alley on Rombach Avenue. The report lists a 36-year-old Wilmington male as a suspect.

• At 11:26 a.m. on Nov. 16, police received a report of a student breaking a window at the middle school.

• The K9 Unit responded to the 1-99 block of South South Street to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol in a traffic stop at 7:53 p.m. on Nov. 16. According to the report, a 50-year-old male was arrested.

• At 6:02 a.m. on Nov. 17, a 33-year-old male reported his operator’s license and pay card were stolen from his vehicle at the 3300 block of Progress Way. He advised he came out of work and discovered someone had been through his van.

• Police responded to the intersection of Wall and Doan Street at 11:16 a.m. on Nov. 17 on a vandalism report. According to the report, authorities found the “Hearing Impaired Child Area” sign hada racial slur written in marker. Police took a photo of the sign and requested the street department to respond and clean it.

• At 4:29 p.m. on Nov. 18, a 54-year-old male reported items were missing from his residence at the 300 block of Columbus Street. The report does not list what the items are.

• Police received a report of an 18-year-old female being allegedly menaced by a 19-year-old Blanchester male on Kathryn Drive, at 9:02 p.m. on Nov. 18. Police made contact with the female who said she was coming home when the suspect sped past her in a black car, spun around in the intersection of Kathryn Drive and Florence Avenue, got out of his car and yelled at her to get out of hers. When she didn’t, the suspect left. According to the victim, she had been harassed by the suspect through texts, phone calls, and he would drive by her house and try to get her in his car. She told him she wanted no contact with him but he continued to harass her. Authorities told her she could contact Alternatives to Violence to ask for a restraining order. Police attempted to locate the suspect but couldn’t.

• At 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 18, a 20-year-old male reported his vaporized pen was stolen the previous night. The victim stated he messaged the person who allegedly took it but they have not returned it.

• At 5:53 p.m. on Nov. 19, a 40-year-old female reported to police that her estranged husband, a 38-year-old male, had sexually abused her child around August 2017.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Richard Garrison, 35, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Jeffrey Stoops, 50, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged assault.

• Beau Fisher, 28, of Bowersville, was charged with alleged theft.

• Nathan Ritchie, 30, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• Michael Newsome, 47, of Bloomingburg, was charged with alleged theft.

• Larissa Kirk, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged disorderly conduct at an emergency facility.

• Jazlyn Jones, 19, of Martinsville, was charged with alleged criminal damaging/endangering and underage consumption.

• Matthew Harlow, 27, of Hillsboro, was charged with alleged marijuana possession.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_WPD-Badge-5.jpg