Municipal court judge doles out sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22:

• Lila Kincaid, 21, of Midland, O.V.I./under influence, sentenced to 188 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 23, 2017 to Nov. 23, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated, driving privileges effective Dec. 1, 2017. Kincaid must take part in supervised probation and professional assessment. Kincaid must not consume any alcohol/drugs of abuse. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Amber Ward, 25, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (165 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Ward must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine.

• Taylor Hamilton, 23, of Wilmington, trespassing, theft, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 95 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed court costs $500 court costs. Hamilton must take part in supervised probation, must perform 16 hours of community service, and write a letter of apology to the victims and have no contact with them. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. An additional trespassing and drug instrument possession charge were dismissed.

• Scott Floyd, 50, of Wilmington, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Zachary Hodge, 24, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Alexis Gonzales, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was ordered destroyed. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Christopher Wilson, 33, of Clarksville, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Thomas Turner, 38, of Grove City, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $75, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a driving under O.V.I. charge.

• Emma Lambert, 19, of Cincinnati, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

