Wilmington’s Pride stands proud: Marching band recaps ‘superior’ season

WILMINGTON — The 98 members of the Wilmington High School Marching Band recently met for one final time for an awards program and to recap a successful season.

During the fall season the Pride of Wilmington Marching Band receive a superior rating at every OMEA competition they attended, qualifying for the State Marching Band Finals for the 26th time in school history and for the 10th consecutive year. However, a portion of state finals was cancelled due to inclement weather, with no plans to reschedule.

“The students were heart-broken, not being able to perform at the state level,” said Director of Bands Matt Spradlin. “Although they handled the situation great demonstrating maturity and perseverance, traits that undoubtedly led to a very successful season.”

The Pride of Wilmington did have the opportunity to perform one final show at the Band of America Grand Nationals competition held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“That performance was the best of the season” said Spradlin.

During the awards program several students were honored by their peers in the annual “Outstanding Awards”:

• Outstanding Musician, Alex Totten;

• Outstanding Marcher, Julia Straley;

• Outstanding Guard Performer, Samantha Fletcher;

• Rookie of the Year, Barrett Powell;

• Recognized for their leadership were Samantha Burns, Olivia Minney and Alex Totten;

• Recognized by Mr. Spradlin for the leadership and musicianship they displayed during the season were drum majors Madalyn Collins and Aubree Trusty.

Seventy students were recognized for academic excellence – those students carried a GPA of 3.5 and higher during the fall season. This year the Pride of Wilmington will graduate 20 senior members.

The show this season, “Synergy,” a show about Wilmington, was created by show designer Greg Dalton, who has long been impressed with Wilmington and how well the band is supported by the parents and community.

“As other programs are declining, Wilmington is going against that trend and continues to grow in numbers and quality,” he said about his impression of the Wilmington band community. “This is a special place.”

“This was an exceptional year for the Pride of Wilmington and we cannot achieve this success without the combined efforts of school administrators, supportive parents, dedicated students, and a loving staff,” said Spradlin in his remarks.

Outstanding Award Recipients with Director of Bands Matt Spradlin are, from left, Barrett Powell, Samantha Burns, Olivia Minney, Samantha Fletcher, Julia Straley and Alex Totten. The Pride of Wilmington at Ohio State. The Pride of Wilmington at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Honored drum majors with Director of Bands Matt Spradlin are Aubree Trusty and Madalyn Collins.

