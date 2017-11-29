WC highlights variety of traditions

WILMINGTON – December is a time in which many persons of various faiths, ethnicities and nationalities observe holidays and special traditions.

Wilmington College is hosting its Winter Holiday Celebration program highlighting some of these religious, cultural and secular events Monday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the McCoy Room of Kelly Center. The community is welcome to attend.

While Christmas is the central focus for most Americans, many also observe Christian Advent, the Jewish tradition of Chanukah and the now 50-year-old custom of observing Kwanzaa, among others.

Also, Christmas is observed with traditions unique to various nationalities, which will be shared by some of the College’s international students.

The program is designed to offer a chance in which to learn about the holiday season from a number of perspectives.

Event sponsors include the offices of Diversity and Inclusion and Campus Ministry.

