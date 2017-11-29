Hospice sets ornament sales, tree lightings

For the 13th year, Community Care Hospice celebrates the holiday season with the sale of unique handmade Angel Care tree ornaments and the lighting of holiday trees in the community.

Ornaments designed by local artist Mary Eason of Glass Roots Studio sell for $20 with proceeds benefiting Community Care Hospice patients and families.

The ornaments can be displayed on community trees until after the holiday season when the owner can pick up the keepsake for future holiday celebrations to remember a loved one.

Tree-lighting ceremonies including music, fellowship and refreshments are planned at community tree locations on the following dates/times:

• Monday, Dec.4 at noon, Highland County Senior Center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro;

• Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m., Clinton Memorial Hospital, 600 W. Main St., Wilmington;

• Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m. at Wilmington Nursing and Rehab Center, 75 Hale St., Wilmington;

• Monday, Dec. 11, 12:30 p.m. Clinton County Senior Center, 717 Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

