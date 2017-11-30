Quakerman in the statehouse

COLUMBUS — Wilmington College’s Quakerman joined a host of other mascots from Ohio’s independent colleges Wednesday for a day at the Ohio Statehouse.

Mascot Day in Columbus is a colorful attempt to highlight the school spirit, pride and diversity of the not-for-profit institutions across the state — especially the high impact of Ohio’s independent colleges and universities.

Quakerman, along with Otterbein’s cardinal, Marietta’s Pioneer, Ohio Northern’s polar bear and Ashland’s Tuffy the Eagle, and numerous other mascots and cheer squads, made that point with House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) and other state legislators.

In fact, Roserberger invited the colorful, high-spirited group of students representing their respective institutions to a photo-op in the House Chambers.

The Association of Independent Colleges & Universities of Ohio hosted the event, which occurs every several years. AICUO represents the interests of its 51 member institutions to Ohio’s lawmakers, regulators and citizens.

It seeks to strengthen student financial aid programs and bring about a greater understanding of the benefits and contributions of Ohio independent colleges and universities.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is surrounded by college mascots — including Quakerman, just behind the speaker’s right shoulder — and cheer squads in the statehouse chamber. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_Quakerman-Capital.jpg House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is surrounded by college mascots — including Quakerman, just behind the speaker’s right shoulder — and cheer squads in the statehouse chamber. Courtesy photo