OSHP honors local trooper, dispatcher

WILMINGTON – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brittany N. Noah has been selected as the 2017 Wilmington Post and Wilmington District Trooper of the Year.

The selection of Noah, 29, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2017 at the Wilmington Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wilmington Post chose Trooper Noah based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Noah joined the Highway Patrol in 2012 and has served at the Wilmington Post since leaving the Academy.

Originally from Sabina and a 2007 graduate of East Clinton High School, Noah also attended Wilmington College where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and Wright State University where she earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Noah is a certified Drug Recognition Expert and serves as a Field Training Officer. She has received the Highway Patrol Criminal Patrol Award, Fitness Award, and was awarded the MADD 2017 Award of Excellence for her outstanding work in impaired driver enforcement.

She is now in contention for the 2017 Ohio State Trooper of the Year Award that will be announced at the annual Leadership Awards Banquet in Columbus.

Trooper Noah and her husband Brian currently reside in Sabina.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher Jessica Shepherd has been selected for the 2017 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Wilmington Dispatch Center as well as the 2017 District Dispatcher of the Year.

The selection of Shepherd is in recognition of outstanding service during 2017 at the Wilmington Dispatch Center, and the Wilmington District.

Post Management, Troopers, and Dispatchers/Communications Technicians chose Shepherd based on technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.

Dispatcher Shepherd joined the Highway Patrol in 2014 and has been assigned to the Wilmington Dispatch Center. She is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina and graduated from Elkins High School in West Virginia. She then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Photography from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

She also serves as a Field Training Dispatcher for new Dispatchers.

Dispatcher Shepherd is now in contention for the State Dispatcher of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

She is engaged to her fiancé Luke and currently resides in Wilmington.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-8.jpg